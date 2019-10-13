BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,194 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 42.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.01. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.