Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in September

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the August 30th total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

BLMN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

