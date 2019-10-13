Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 117,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 143,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 58.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 27.6% during the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 456,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 98,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $4,705,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

