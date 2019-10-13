Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of BRG opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 140.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

