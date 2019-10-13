BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. 1,186,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $96,182.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,160,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $151,179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $91,906,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

