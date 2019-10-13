Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $689,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 126.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 168.5% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 284,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.