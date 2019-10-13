Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 7,000 Shares

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $2,800,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total transaction of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total transaction of $2,628,850.00.

On Monday, September 16th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total transaction of $2,717,050.00.

On Friday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.12, for a total transaction of $2,723,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total transaction of $2,649,640.00.

On Monday, September 9th, C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $5,596,920.00.

SAM opened at $397.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.15 and a 200-day moving average of $354.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.45.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

