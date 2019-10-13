BOX Token (BOX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,219.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $30,219.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007644 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,614,138 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

