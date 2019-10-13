Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.30

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $11.65. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 121 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Braveheart Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

