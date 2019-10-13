Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 30th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $344.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

