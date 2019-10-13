Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNRL. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

