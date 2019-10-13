Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Up 37.3% in September

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 30th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.60 on Friday. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brightcove by 204.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove by 13.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.