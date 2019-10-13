Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Guang Yang bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

