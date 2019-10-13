BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Short Interest Update

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the August 30th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BVSN stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. BroadVision has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 72.12% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 46,088 shares of BroadVision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $61,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 89,654 shares of company stock worth $121,112 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BroadVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

