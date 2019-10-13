Brokerages Anticipate Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 558.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($2.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

