Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$8.21

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$4.12 and a twelve month high of C$8.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

