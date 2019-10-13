BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northcoast Research in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins set a $66.00 target price on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $39.61 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 324,639 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

