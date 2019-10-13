Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Brunswick worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BC opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

