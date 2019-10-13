Bytom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.57 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Huobi, FCoin and CoinEgg. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $58.30 million and $4.57 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00681557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012305 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMart, CoinEgg, OKEx, RightBTC, Gate.io, CoinEx, FCoin, LBank, Bibox, Kucoin, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, BigONE, Neraex, EXX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

