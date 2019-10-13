Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 30th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of CMCL stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caledonia Mining stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Caledonia Mining worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

