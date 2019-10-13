Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,346 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

