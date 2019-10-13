Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Energy Recovery by 508.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 261,971 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 59.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,149,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 41.2% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 4.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $440,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,299 shares in the company, valued at $969,084.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $447,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

