Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Otter Tail by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $54.15 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

