Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in City by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,641,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in City by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in City by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14. City Holding has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. City had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

