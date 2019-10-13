Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brady by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brady by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Brady by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $53.89 on Friday. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.31%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 24,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $136,989.84. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,136 shares of company stock worth $5,040,816 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

