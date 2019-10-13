Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.43

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.35. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 33,178 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canacol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.70 million and a P/E ratio of 189.13.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Flick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total transaction of C$232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,449,874.65.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

