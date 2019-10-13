Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Up 9.4%

Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW)’s share price was up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, approximately 114,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 144,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Canada Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

