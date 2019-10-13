Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 811.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.56%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

