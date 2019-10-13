Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Capri reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Capri by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 113,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Capri has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

