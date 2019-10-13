Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in American Water Works by 17.9% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 6,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 74.6% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $123.69 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

