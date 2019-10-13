Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $5,819,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

