Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 951 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE:SNY opened at $44.95 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

