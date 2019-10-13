Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $169,004.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040822 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $509.26 or 0.06056129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00044324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016288 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,961,105 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

