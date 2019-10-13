CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Update

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the August 30th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Yunfei Li bought 2,938,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $3,084,970.35. Also, major shareholder Dawei Li bought 1,384,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,952.85. Insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAT stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. CBAK Energy Technology has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

