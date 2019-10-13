Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 3,474 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 3,207,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

