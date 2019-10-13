Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $33,559,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ingredion by 13.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,859,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,901,000 after acquiring an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 359.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 335,588 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $21,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,798,000 after acquiring an additional 154,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR opened at $80.47 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.62500 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

