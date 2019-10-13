Cerebellum GP LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH opened at $96.98 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

