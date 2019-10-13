Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 627 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $110.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

