Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.18.

Shares of URI opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

