Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Childrens Place Inc has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

