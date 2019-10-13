Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CDTX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $10.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,231.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,479. Corporate insiders own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

