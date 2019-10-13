Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

