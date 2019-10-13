Citigroup Cuts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $50.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Carnival stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

