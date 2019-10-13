Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $115.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

