Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLDR. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Cloudera stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $71,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,165 shares of company stock valued at $272,716 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.