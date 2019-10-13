COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

