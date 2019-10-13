Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

CDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of CDM opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.40 million and a P/E ratio of 72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Codemasters Group has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.35).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

