Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $39,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $258,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $267,475.05. Insiders have sold 31,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,512 in the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 33.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,764,000 after acquiring an additional 370,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Cogent Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

