Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $25.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

