Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

